Chelsea edged a seven-goal thriller against Brighton on Sunday at Stamford Bridge, running out 4-3 winners in the second round of the Premier League.

The Blues came flying out of the blocks, and their early pressure paid off inside four minutes through Romeo Lavia.

Pedro Neto doubled the lead ten minutes later. João Pedro then made it three in the 32nd minute.

Malick Yalcouyé pulled one back for Brighton in the 35th minute, and the sides went in at the break with Chelsea 3-1 up.

Friendly fire handed Brighton their second, João Pedro turning the ball into his own net in the 63rd minute.

Cole Palmer restored the three-goal cushion in the 74th minute with Chelsea's fourth.

Pascal Groß set up a nervy finish, netting Brighton's third in the sixth minute of stoppage time, but the Blues held on for a 4-3 win.

The result takes Chelsea to six points, while Brighton stay frozen on three. The game also marked the first appearance of new signing Emiliano Martínez, who recently joined the Blues from Aston Villa.

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