On-fire Orlando Pirates tipped to make 'a clean sweep this season' but the challenge remains Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, and Kaizer Chiefs are expected to engage in a cutthroat Premier Soccer League title race.

After 16 games, the Sea Robbers top the PSL standings with 38 points, six more than second-placed Sundowns. Although Chiefs are fourth, they are, mathematically, firmly in the race. Both Amakhosi and Masandwana have a game in hand, as they were engaged in CAF inter-club assignments last weekend.

Now, former Baroka FC head coach Kgoloko Thobejane has tipped the Buccaneers to sweep every trophy they are contesting for - in the process becoming the only team in Mzansi ever to do so.

"Bucs are also chasing the Nedbank Cup, a competition Sundowns are still in contention for, but Chiefs are out.