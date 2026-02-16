On-fire Orlando Pirates tipped to make 'a clean sweep this season' but the challenge remains Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns
Who will prevail?
Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, and Kaizer Chiefs are expected to engage in a cutthroat Premier Soccer League title race.
After 16 games, the Sea Robbers top the PSL standings with 38 points, six more than second-placed Sundowns. Although Chiefs are fourth, they are, mathematically, firmly in the race. Both Amakhosi and Masandwana have a game in hand, as they were engaged in CAF inter-club assignments last weekend.
Now, former Baroka FC head coach Kgoloko Thobejane has tipped the Buccaneers to sweep every trophy they are contesting for - in the process becoming the only team in Mzansi ever to do so.
"Bucs are also chasing the Nedbank Cup, a competition Sundowns are still in contention for, but Chiefs are out.
Clean sweep for Pirates predicted
“The situation favours Pirates from every angle. This must be written in the history books if it happens. I see them making a clean sweep this season,” Thobejane told KickOff.
“The Pirates squad looks very good. Their only challenges will be the matches against defending champions Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs. We all know how Chiefs are every time they come up against Pirates.
“Pirates are on fire, and it will not be a surprise if they win the Nedbank Cup since Sundowns might be their only stumbling block there.
“They have a cup pedigree, so as long as they remain consistent in scoring like they are now, they will score goals in every game. Pirates never play 0-0. They have scorers," the tactician concluded.
Pirates to win 'pound for pound' title race
Former Bucs star Edelbert Dinha is another football figure who has made his PSL title prediction and believes Pirates are in for it.
“This season is better than last season, and I think they have enough depth in their squad because they have signed enough quality players,” Dinha said.
“They will be gunning for the league, and it is something they have been wanting to achieve. Being on top of the league is not a fluke; they are playing well, winning games, scoring consistently, and defending effectively. With the number of options they have in their squad, they can go all the way to win it.
“They have so many good players and a team that can challenge Sundowns pound for pound. Also, considering the number of players in the national team, it says it all — so the chances of winning the league are high," he further opined.
Can Pirates sustain the chase for quadruple?
After winning the MTN8 and Carling Knockout and maintaining an impressive form in the PSL, there has been debate that the Soweto giants are capable of winning four trophies.
However, head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is cautious, but he dares to dream that indeed it is possible.
“For all of us, it’s a very huge challenge; nobody has done it [in the PSL era]. It’s a sort of motivation to go and give everything to write the names of the players in the history of the club,” Ouaddou stated.
“With things, you have to be motivated because football is growing so quickly. You think sometimes you have ten years to play, but ten years go quickly. You need to be ambitious and leave your name in the club where you’re playing.
However, Bucs will have their mettle greatly tested by the two upcoming games; they are scheduled to play Sundowns on February 18 and then the Soweto Derby against Amakhosi 10 days later," the ex-Marumo Gallants coach explained.