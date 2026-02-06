Going for quadruple? Abdeslam Ouaddou makes huge admission as Orlando Pirates chase domestic clean sweep

Orlando Pirates are firmly in the Premier Soccer League title race, and their main priority is to succeed in beating Mamelodi Sundowns after failed attempts in recent history.

The Buccaneers are also chasing the Nedbank Cup and will play Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in a Round of 32 fixture on Saturday. Being in the race for the PSL title and the cup boosts Bucs' chances of winning four after lifting the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout.

Head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, who is a double cup champion in his debut season with the Soweto giants, could write history in the South African football circles if he wins the remaining contests.