Going for quadruple? Abdeslam Ouaddou makes huge admission as Orlando Pirates chase domestic clean sweep
- Backpage
Eyeing more titles
Orlando Pirates are firmly in the Premier Soccer League title race, and their main priority is to succeed in beating Mamelodi Sundowns after failed attempts in recent history.
The Buccaneers are also chasing the Nedbank Cup and will play Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in a Round of 32 fixture on Saturday. Being in the race for the PSL title and the cup boosts Bucs' chances of winning four after lifting the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout.
Head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, who is a double cup champion in his debut season with the Soweto giants, could write history in the South African football circles if he wins the remaining contests.
- Backpage
Huge challenge
“For all of us, it’s a very huge challenge; nobody has done it [in the PSL era]. It’s a sort of motivation to go and give everything to write the names of the players in the history of the club,” said Ouaddou, as per iDiski Times.
“With things, you have to be motivated because football is growing so quickly. You think sometimes you have ten years to play, but ten years go quickly.
“You need to be ambitious and leave your name in the club where you’re playing. In 2004, I played the AFCON final with Morocco; we were favourites, but we didn’t win," the former Marumo Gallants tactician added.
“I always tell them to use the time when they are playing to be ambitious and leave as a legend. It’s [winning all trophies] a big challenge for us this season.”
- Backpage
Downs PSL dominance
Just days ago, the Moroccan declared there is a need to break the Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance in the league. To him, ending the Downs' dominance that has stretched for eight seasons will be a good achievement for the South African league.
“I think it’s good for South African football to have maybe three or four teams in the race for the title,” Ouaddou said.
“It brings value for South African football. You cannot have a team that has been dominating for decades with 20 points. Even the interest in football, you lose the interest."
“I think it's a good year now that we have maybe three or four teams going to fight for the title," he added.
- Backpage
Can Pirates take advantage of Sundowns' inconsistency?
Masandawana are expected to be Bucs' closest challengers for the PSL title, but the defending champions have been inconsistent.
In the Champions League, they are in a difficult situation and must beat Saint-Eloi Lupopo away and Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger at home. Although they are second in the group, their position is precarious since they are just ahead of Lupopo and Alger by a point after four games.
Their performance in the Nedbank Cup against Comora United was scrappy, just a testament that they have not been in top form as compared to previous seasons.