Orlando Pirates backed to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns 'pound for pound' and clinch PSL title 'they have enough depth in their squad'
Pirates leading the title race
Orlando Pirates have been in sensational form this 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season, asserting their dominance in league matches while breaking records in domestic cup competitions.
The Sea Robbers currently sit atop the standings and will take to the field on Saturday afternoon with an opportunity to further extend their lead, cementing their status as the team to beat.
With their current form, they have earned Edelbert Dinha’s backing, who tips the Buccaneers to go all the way, challenging defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns for the PSL title.
What sets the Buccaneers apart?
“This season is better than last season, and I think they have enough depth in their squad because they have signed enough quality players,” Dinha said, as per TimesLive.
“They will be gunning for the league, and it is something they have been wanting to achieve. Being on top of the league is not a fluke; they are playing well, winning games, scoring consistently, and defending effectively."
'Challenge Sundowns pound for pound'
The former Zimbabwean international also pointed out the depth of the Buccaneers’ squad, saying it is strong enough to give Masandawana a serious challenge.
“With the number of options they have in their squad, they can go all the way to win it," he added.
“They have so many good players and a team that can challenge Sundowns pound for pound. Also, considering the number of players in the national team, it says it all — so the chances of winning the league are high.”
“Pirates are focusing on themselves and are not worried about what other teams are doing, and that is why they are winning games. When you start worrying about other teams, that is when you lose focus.”
The 'Star' and Soweto derby
Dinha further explained how big fixtures will set the tone for the remainder of the season. The Buccaneers are set to face the Brazilians in what some supporters are calling a 'Star' derby, with both sides having previously won the Champions League. Later in February, Pirates will take on their arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the high-stakes Soweto derby, a match that could prove decisive in the race for the PSL title.
“When they play against Sundowns, that will be the game everyone will be looking at to see who comes out on top. And with the derby coming, it will be all for Pirates to do.
“Looking at it with all three teams set to play one another, those games will be crucial for Pirates. If they win those games, then I think it might be home and dry," he concluded.