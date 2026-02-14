Orlando Pirates backed to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns 'pound for pound' and clinch PSL title 'they have enough depth in their squad'

Orlando Pirates have been in sensational form this 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season, asserting their dominance in league matches while breaking records in domestic cup competitions.

The Sea Robbers currently sit atop the standings and will take to the field on Saturday afternoon with an opportunity to further extend their lead, cementing their status as the team to beat.

With their current form, they have earned Edelbert Dinha’s backing, who tips the Buccaneers to go all the way, challenging defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns for the PSL title.