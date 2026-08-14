Immobile said: "It is time to stop. I have loved football. Now I have many plans. It is right that I spend more time with my family. It is difficult but it is the time. It has not been a simple decision, but the time has come to spend more time with my family, who have always followed me everywhere and to whom I owe giving back what they have given me. Do not be sad for me, I have many plans for the future".