Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Oaktree want a satellite club for Inter: three options, investment of 25/40 million

Inter
Transfers
Liga Portugal
First National Division
Segunda Division

The American fund want to expand their interests in football by broadening the galaxy of clubs they control.

It feels like an age since investment fund Oaktree lent €275 million to the Zhang family, who were struggling to manage Inter's finances in the post-Covid period, and effectively stepped into football for the first time. At the time, they said they had no intention of becoming owners running a club. As the years have passed, though, the American fund seem to have acquired a taste for it.

Now, according to Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere dello Sport, they are even considering expanding their investment portfolio. The plan is to add another "satellite" club alongside Inter.


  • Like City and Chelsea

    The fund’s investors are working on a basic idea: to place alongside Inter a club outside Italy’s borders, with the aim of giving their talents another step in their development after the youth sector and the Under-23s, but before Inter’s first team.

    Above all, the model is Chelsea under the BlueCo group, which also controls Strasbourg in France. The City Group is another reference point, with a strategy so well established that, alongside Manchester City , it also owns a far greater number of clubs, including Palermo.

    • Advertisement

  • Investment of 25-40 million

    This operation will have to move quickly because the fund wants the takeover completed before next summer's transfer window.

    From the USA, they have put forward an investment budget of between €25 million and €40 million, not a huge figure but enough to complete a change of ownership outside the very top leagues.

  • Bonus also on registrations

    The sporting department wants to finalise an agreement with a club in a highly developmental league, one that can offer plenty of room for its talent to grow.

    Using leagues with different registration rules from those in Italy would also make life easier for the transfer-market men who, for example, could use the satellite club to sign non-EU players, for whom there are very major restrictions in Italy, or help them obtain EU citizenship quickly.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google

  • Three options on the table

    On that front, the fund are tracking three leagues: the Portuguese league, the Belgian one, where Stankovic's spell at Bruges came as quite a surprise last year, and the Segunda Division (Serie B) in Spanish football.



Serie A
Inter crest
Inter
INT
Udinese crest
Udinese
UDI