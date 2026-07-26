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Celia Balf

From Temwa Chawinga leading Malawi’s debut to Nigeria’s title defense - Why NWSL fans should care about WAFCON

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World Cup

Ten NWSL players, including Barbra Banda and Temwa Chawinga, headline WAFCON, with continental glory and 2027 World Cup qualification at stake.

The Women’s Africa Cup of Nations returns to Morocco this summer with an expanded 16-team field and stakes that extend well beyond continental bragging rights. The tournament will help determine Africa’s representatives at the 2027 Women’s World Cup, with the four semifinalists qualifying directly and two additional teams advancing to the intercontinental playoffs.

For NWSL fans, WAFCON should be essential viewing. Ten players from the league are set to compete, including Barbra Banda, Rachel Kundananji and two-time Golden Boot winner and MVP Temwa Chawinga. Reigning champion Nigeria has three NWSL players on its roster, while Chawinga will lead tournament debutant Malawi.

WAFCON has also become an important showcase for emerging talent, with standout performers earning moves to the NWSL and Europe’s top leagues. Here’s what is at stake in Morocco - and why NWSL fans should tune in.

  • Temwa Chawinga Getty Images

    Malawi and Temwa Chawinga

    Malawi will make its WAFCON debut with two of the country’s biggest stars leading the way: Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga and her older sister, team captain Tabitha Chawinga. The 30-year-old Tabitha plays professionally in France for OL Lyonnes, which she joined in 2024 after spending the previous season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain.

    Temwa, meanwhile, has become one of the NWSL’s most feared forwards because of her pace, technical ability and finishing. She signed a contract extension with the Current this year that will keep her in Kansas City through 2028.

    In her first NWSL season in 2024, Chawinga scored 20 goals to break Sam Kerr’s single-season record of 18. She also became the first player in league history to score against all 13 opponents in a single season and won both the Golden Boot and MVP award.

    Chawinga repeated that double in 2025, scoring 15 goals in 23 appearances to claim another Golden Boot and MVP award. Her 2026 season started slowly after she missed the Current’s first four matches, but she wasted little time after returning. Chawinga recorded the first hat trick in club history in May and has nine goals in 12 appearances. She trails Orlando Pride and Zambia forward Barbra Banda, who leads the Golden Boot race with 12 goals in 15 matches.

    Now, the Chawinga sisters will make their WAFCON debuts as Malawi attempts to qualify for its first FIFA Women’s World Cup.

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  • Rachel KundananjiGetty Images

    Zambia's Barbra Banda, Racheal Kundananji and Prisca Chliufya

    It would be a crime not to mention Zambia and their stacked NWSL presence of Pride's Banda, Bay FC's Rachel Kundananji, and Angel City's Prisca Chiufya. Zambia is one of the 16 teams that were at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and have made their presence known as one of the top teams in Africa. This is Zambia's fourth consecutive WAFCON berth, and they are in a tough group with reigning champs Nigeria, Egypt, and newcomer Malawi.

    Banda is the current top goal scorer across the NWSL, with her impressive 12 goals. She also leads the player stat department with shots on goal, with 28. Kundananji, Banda's teammate on Zambia, is one of the top players to watch at WAFCON as well. Kundananji signed with Bay FC in the NWSL two years ago for a world-record-fee. She's been crucial to the success and rise of Zambia over recent years. There's another NWSL player on this Zambia team worth mentioning too, and that's Chiufya. Chiufya may not have as many goals to her name as Banda or Kundananji, but she has made a splash during her time in the NWSL. Chiufya first signed with the Orlando Pride in 2025; however, she has since joined Angel City FC for an intra-league transfer fee.

  • Michelle Alozie Getty Images

    NWSL shows out

    The NWSL has an impressive 10 players represented in WAFCON. Here's a breakdown with Nigeria and Zambia leading the pack with three players, respectively.

    Cameroon (1): Monique Ngock (Washington Spirit)

    Ivory Coast (1): Rosemonde Kouassi (Washington Spirit)

    Malawi (1): Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current)

    Mali (1): Aïssata Traoré (Boston Legacy)

    Nigeria (3): Deborah Abiodun (Washington Spirit); Gift Monday (Washington Spirit); Michelle Alozie (Chicago Stars)

    Zambia (3): Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride); Racheal Kundananji (Bay FC); Prisca Chliufya (Angel City FC)

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  • AFCON 2025Getty Images

    Can Nigeria defend their title?

    Nigeria are the favorite entering the tournament, having won it a record 10 times. The Super Falcons are the team that everyone will be chasing, especially after rallying to beat hosts Morocco in the 2024 final. Nigeria continue to boast one of the deepest squads on the continent, led by stars like captain Rasheedat Ajibade, who plays for PSG, Everton midfielder Toni Payne, veteran defender Osinachi Ohale, who plays center back for Liga MX Femenil club Pachuca, and striker Asisat Oshoala, who played for Bay FC before joining the Saudi Women's Premier League to play for club Al Hilal.

    They are complemented by a new generation that includes attacking talents Esther Okoronkwo and Jennifer Echegini, giving Nigeria quality and depth at every level. Then you have the trio in the NWSL to add even more quality. There's currently two Nigerian players who play for the Washington Spirit, Deborah Abiodun and Gift Monday, and for the Chicago Stars, versatile and long-time NWSL player Michelle Alozie plays for the Chicago Stars.

    That blend of experience, emerging talent, and a winning culture makes the Super Falcons the deserved favorites to capture an 11th continental title, even as challengers like South Africa, Morocco, and Zambia continue to close the gap.

  • Gift Monday, Washington SpiritGetty Images

    Impact on the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup

    Any tournament with the power to shape the World Cup field carries significant weight. WAFCON has served as a qualifying competition for 35 years, dating back to the inaugural African championship in 1991. All four semifinalists will qualify directly for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, while two additional teams will advance to the intercontinental playoffs.

    There is also a larger financial reward on offer. This year’s champion will receive $2 million, double the prize awarded at the previous tournament. That figure, however, remains well below the $10 million awarded to the men’s AFCON champion. The WAFCON runner-up will receive $750,000, while the overall prize pool has increased from $3.75 million to $5.8 million.

    With four direct World Cup berths and two places in the intercontinental playoffs at stake, there will be plenty to play for. Nigeria enters as the favorite, but Malawi’s Chawinga sisters and the growing excitement surrounding Cape Verde add even more intrigue to a must-watch tournament.