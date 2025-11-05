Not Sipho Mbule or Patrick Maswanganyi! Themba Zwane's Bafana Bafana replacement identified ahead of 2025 AFCON as 'unbelievable talent' is good enough for any league in the world Inbox

"Take it from me, this boy [Siyanda Ndlovu] is an unbelievable talent. For me he should be in the National Team," said Mngqithi on Radio2000.

"This boy will be at the World Cup. He can play anywhere in the world. When Themba Zwane retires, this is the right candidate to replace him.

"Don't be surprised if he goes to the World Cup. He is unbelievable. He can replace Themba Zwane when he [Zwane] retires. I say this without any shadow of doubt."

Mngqithi has resigned to the possibility of losing his player to bigger clubs.

"We won't stand in his way. But the price has to be right because the market is open," added the former Sundowns star.

"Technically, he is very good. He can shoot with both left and right. He's a set-piece specialist. He's a good dribbler. His decision-making is one of the best. Physically, he's also solid and quick.

"We also have Bhubesi [Alwande Booysen] who is one of the greatest talents that I've seen in recent times.

"For his age [17], I wish you can see his physical attributes, his technical and tactical awareness. He's a gem that we are having as a country. He will go overseas very soon."