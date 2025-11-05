Not Sipho Mbule or Patrick Maswanganyi! Themba Zwane's Bafana Bafana replacement identified ahead of 2025 AFCON as 'unbelievable talent' is good enough for any league in the world Inbox
- Backpage
Themba Zwane's replacement in Ndlovu
Golden Arrows winger Siyanda Ndlovu is enjoying a rich vein of form, earning himself the September/October Premier Soccer League Player of the Month award.
The 22-year-old's goal against Stellenbosch, in which he sensationally weaved his way past several players before beating the goalkeeper, was voted as the Goal of the Month.
That has left Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi waxing lyrical about the player, saying he deserves to play for Bafana Bafana.
Mngqithi goes on to say Ndlovu could be the apt replacement for the ageing Themba Zwane in the Bafana Bafana set up and deserves to go to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
In the 13 matches he has played across all competitions, Ndlovu has managed to score three goals and has provided five assists.
- Backpage
'Don't be surprised if he goes to the World Cup'
"Take it from me, this boy [Siyanda Ndlovu] is an unbelievable talent. For me he should be in the National Team," said Mngqithi on Radio2000.
"This boy will be at the World Cup. He can play anywhere in the world. When Themba Zwane retires, this is the right candidate to replace him.
"Don't be surprised if he goes to the World Cup. He is unbelievable. He can replace Themba Zwane when he [Zwane] retires. I say this without any shadow of doubt."
Mngqithi has resigned to the possibility of losing his player to bigger clubs.
"We won't stand in his way. But the price has to be right because the market is open," added the former Sundowns star.
"Technically, he is very good. He can shoot with both left and right. He's a set-piece specialist. He's a good dribbler. His decision-making is one of the best. Physically, he's also solid and quick.
"We also have Bhubesi [Alwande Booysen] who is one of the greatest talents that I've seen in recent times.
"For his age [17], I wish you can see his physical attributes, his technical and tactical awareness. He's a gem that we are having as a country. He will go overseas very soon."
- AFP
The big Zwane replacement debate
There’s a growing debate about which players could fill the void once Zwane retires from the Bafana setup.
Several names have been tipped to step into 36-year-old's shoes as the Mamelodi Sundowns captain nears the end of his international career.
In 2024, Bafana coach Hugo Broos was convinced that Patrick Mnaswanganyi was a player who would step into Zwane's playmaker role when he called time on his international career.
But the Belgian recently switched tune and pointed to Maswanganyi's Orlando Pirates teammate Sipho Mbule as the one who can replace Zwane.
Now, Mngqithi has put forward Ndlovu's name as the player who can succeed the Masandawana skipper in the national team.
For now, it appears replacing the Tembisa-born midfielder could be a tough long-term challenge.
- Backpage
What comes next?
Ndlovu was left out of the Bafana Bafana provisional squad for the upcoming friendly against Zambia despite his impressive form.
The wideman has been a consistent performer for Arrows and his omission might be a major talking point about Broos’ selection criteria, as Ndlovu has been outshining some of the players called-up.
However, the snub could serve as extra motivation for the midfielder to prove his worth in the coming PSL matches.
He will be eager to change Broos’ perception and force his way into consideration ahead of the 2025 AFCON finals, the way Zwane managed to have the coach make a U-turn on him after initially being frozen out of the national side.
Broos is expected to name his final squad for the Zambia friendly match and could surprisingly include Ndlovu.