Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou & Golden Arrows' player tipped to perform better than Patrick Maswanganyi and Themba Zwane for Bafana, both win PSL monthly awards

Orlando Pirates' coach Abdeslam Ouaddou had a perfect October with his Bucs team, who collected maximum points to underline their seriousness in challenging for the Premier Soccer League.

The former Morocco defender helped the Buccaneers to three wins out of three without conceding a single goal.

What impressed many is their style of play and the structure that made the opponents struggle to score against them.

The wins have pushed the Soweto giants to their current fourth position on the table with 19 points from the nine games that they have played, just three less than leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who have played two games more.