After stirring Jomo Sono comparison, Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi has gone into hiding but Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos backs him to step in for Zwane - 'I still believe he has the potential to replace Themba'
At the start of this season, the 26-year-old brewed a storm which attracted debate about him and the Mzansi football legend but he has gone low.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Maswanganyi was being compared to Sono
- But he has since gone low
- Broos justifies selecting him for Bafana