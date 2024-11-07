Patrick Maswanganyi, Orlando Pirates, August 2024Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

After stirring Jomo Sono comparison, Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi has gone into hiding but Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos backs him to step in for Zwane - 'I still believe he has the potential to replace Themba'

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Uganda vs South Africa
CR Belouizdad vs Orlando Pirates
CAF Champions League
Premier Soccer League

At the start of this season, the 26-year-old brewed a storm which attracted debate about him and the Mzansi football legend but he has gone low.

  • Maswanganyi was being compared to Sono
  • But he has since gone low
  • Broos justifies selecting him for Bafana
