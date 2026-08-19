The "La Tribu" programme on Marca radio turned its attention to José Mourinho's return to Real Madrid, tracing the Portuguese coach's evolution over the years and the row that still surrounds his personality and style.

Much of the debate centred on which Mourinho might turn up for this new chapter at Real Madrid. Can he deliver a calmer version than the one who ruled the Santiago Bernabéu first time around?

One panellist put it plainly: "I think we will see a different version from the one we saw in 2011."

Others weren't convinced. Stripping Mourinho of that fierce personality, one contributor argued, is next to impossible, and he struggled even to picture the coach without his knack for controversy.