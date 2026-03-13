Real Madrid is apparently considering selling one of its midfielders. According to journalist Matteo Moretto on Radio Marca, Eduardo Camavinga is "not unsellable". The French international will apparently be allowed to leave the club for a transfer fee of €50 million.
"Not for sale!" Can this Real Madrid star transfer for €50 million?
According to reports, several Premier League clubs have already signalled their interest in the 23-year-old. These include Liverpool FC, who are said to have made contact in January regarding a summer transfer.
Camavinga certainly has plenty of options. The wealthy Al-Ittihad are also reportedly vying for the versatile defender, who has often had to fill in at left-back in the past.
Will Real Madrid replace Camavinga with Rodri?
Camavinga could therefore fall victim to a possible new signing, with Rodri from Manchester City repeatedly being mentioned in connection with a summer transfer to the Royals – who could also be available for €50 million.
What is clear, in any case, is that Real Madrid would like to strengthen their squad with a central midfielder in the summer, whereas Camavinga lacks the necessary consistency, especially in the current season.
After being sidelined by an ankle injury at the start of the season, he has since been alternating between the starting line-up and the substitutes' bench, playing less than half of the games from the start.
Camavinga still under contract with Real until 2029
Camavinga's contract, who moved from Stade Rennes to the Spanish capital in 2021 for €31 million, runs until 2029. However, he does not seem indispensable in sporting terms, and financially he would bring Real the money they need to strengthen their midfield with a big name - Rodri, for example.
Camavinga at Real Madrid: Performance data 2025/26
Competition Matches Goals LaLiga 19 1 Champions League 9 1 Copa del Rey 1 0 Super Cup 2 0