Agent Noni! Madueke reveals secret role in Arsenal’s £55m swoop for Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa

Madueke played a key role behind the scenes, using his international connection to help steer Konsa towards north London. Speaking to Arsenal's official website, the winger shared his delight over the reunion. "Ezri is a great friend of mine first and foremost," Madueke said. "We’ve played with each other for England now for a couple of years.

"I’m delighted that he’s here, he’s a great player and I know he’s going to be a great addition, not only to the team but around the building," Madueke added. "I can’t wait to see what we’re going to achieve together. It’s a great club, a great environment and I was saying [to Ezri Konsa] before he signed, it’s the best place that he could’ve chosen."

Addressing the fierce competition for starting spots, Madueke embraced the challenge. "You know that you’re fighting for places every week, on a game-to-game basis. You know that you’ve got an amazing squad that has the ability to fight on all front," he explained. "We’ve got a squad full of internationals, top players, and that’s exactly what we need."



