It all began with Khaled Al-Ghamdi, the club's former president, who led the administrative work at "Al-Raqi" over the past three years, since taking on the responsibility in 2023.

Then came the surprise. Al-Ghamdi decided to step down and cut short his tenure at Al-Ahli to run for the presidency of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, succeeding Yasser Al-Misehal, who resigned after the national team's exit from the 2026 World Cup.

Al-Ghamdi was not the only official running the football team's affairs, granted. But he sat at the head of the non-profit organisation, and he shaped every major decision relating to the team.

No new president has taken over since his departure. Some reports confirm that Ahmed Al-Shinqiti, the vice-president and head of the executive committee, will handle the task over the coming period.