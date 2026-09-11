FIFA, world football's governing body, have therefore decided to amend the article to make it more transparent, objective and predictable. The parties can now agree compensation contractually, guaranteeing full compensation for the damages suffered. The new rule covers two scenarios: contracts that include a clause and those that do not. For contracts with a clause, compensation will equal the agreed sum unless it is manifestly excessive and unfair. Contracts without a clause are more complex, because the amount is calculated on the basis of the following criteria: the residual value of the contract, unpaid remuneration, the value of the services provided by the player, the loss of a potential transfer, replacement costs and other proven damages.







