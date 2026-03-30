Milan have not made a further bid and have definitively withdrawn from the race for André: as reported by MilanNews.it, the Rossoneri have decided to pull out of the race for the 19-year-old Corinthians midfielder, who seemed on the verge of joining the Rossoneri, due to interference from the Brazilian club’s president, who decided to block the deal and change the terms of the transfer, causing the deal to fall through.
Translated by
No further bids; Milan have definitively ruled out a move for André
NEWS FROM BRAZIL
Earlier that afternoon, ESPN Brazil had reported on a new offer made to Timao to secure André, with a bid of €22 million, comprising a fixed fee of €18 million and a further €4 million in bonuses linked to sporting targets, to acquire 70% of the player’s registration rights, with the 19-year-old midfielder having indicated he was open to selling 30% of his registration rights to facilitate the deal’s success.
NO AUCTIONS
For its part, Corinthians had taken some time to consider the offer, buoyed by interest from other clubs such as Benfica and Atlético Madrid: Milan, who had agreed to pay in three instalments, therefore decided to walk away from the negotiating table, rather than take part in a bidding war, after the Brazilian club’s president, Osmar Stabile, failed to give the final go-ahead despite Corinthians’ legal department having already produced documents certifying a preliminary agreement. No Rossoneri shirt for André, then: the Brazilian will not be coming to Milan.