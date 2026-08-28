Fiorentina and Torino are still working to strike an agreement over Alieu Njie's move to Fiorentina. The deal is at an advanced stage and, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, a possible key to getting it over the line has emerged in the last few hours: the inclusion of a player in the deal.





That player is Rolando Mandragora, a midfielder who could be included in the move and help finally unlock talks between the two clubs. Negotiations are ongoing, with both parties working to settle the formula and details of the operation.