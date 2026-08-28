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Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Njie heading to Fiorentina: possible Mandragora move to Torino. Amorim’s ‘spoiler’

Fiorentina
Transfers
Torino
A. Njie

Advanced talks between Fiorentina and Torino

Fiorentina and Torino are still working to strike an agreement over Alieu Njie's move to Fiorentina. The deal is at an advanced stage and, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, a possible key to getting it over the line has emerged in the last few hours: the inclusion of a player in the deal.


That player is Rolando Mandragora, a midfielder who could be included in the move and help finally unlock talks between the two clubs. Negotiations are ongoing, with both parties working to settle the formula and details of the operation.

  • Njie himself was the focus of Ruben Amorim's comments. The AC Milan manager, speaking at yesterday's press conference as he looked back on the Rossoneri's opening-day win away to Torino, had strong words for the Granata winger.


    "Credit must go to Abate: late on he brought on Njie, a very quick and strong winger. He should be a starter, but I think they will sell him," said the Portuguese coach.


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