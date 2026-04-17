Niko Kovac has announced a special victory bonus for BVB as extra motivation

Captain Emre Can (cruciate ligament rupture) and Felix Nmecha (lateral ligament rupture) remain sidelined. Can’s season is over, but Kovac expects Nmecha to return before the campaign ends, saying he is “looking on the bright side” and is “very confident, yet cautious”. Yan Couto, meanwhile, has overcome his muscle issues and is back in the squad.

With second place all but secured, eight points clear of third-placed VfB Stuttgart, and a Champions League berth virtually guaranteed heading into Matchday 30, Kovac is implementing specific measures to maintain high motivation among his squad during the final stretch.