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NICO SCHLOTTERBECK BORUSSIA DORTMUNDGetty Images
Yosua Arya

Niko Kovac defends Nico Schlotterbeck as Borussia Dortmund defender publicly denies contract agreement with Bundesliga club

N. Schlotterbeck
Borussia Dortmund
N. Kovac
Bundesliga

Niko Kovac has jumped to the defense of Nico Schlotterbeck after the defender was forced to debunk "false" reports regarding a contract extension. The Borussia Dortmund boss insists the player has done nothing wrong by clarifying his future amidst intense media speculation.

  • Kovac blames media for contract confusion

    Kovac has addressed the growing speculation surrounding Schlotterbeck’s future, firmly placing the blame for recent controversy on media outlets. Reports had surfaced suggesting that a lucrative new deal through 2031 was imminent, forcing the player to issue a public clarification. 

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  • Nico SchlotterbeckGetty Images

    Coach and player call out 'false' headlines

    The Dortmund head coach expressed his frustration with the spread of misinformation, emphasising that the 26-year-old was merely reacting to external noise. Kovac believes the situation was handled correctly by the player, who felt the need to set the record straight while away on international duty.

    "It wasn't Schlotti who made the headlines, but those who spread rumours that simply weren't true," Kovac told reporters when asked about the situation. "Schlotti has the right to clarify things. He hasn't done anything wrong."

    Schlotterbeck himself admitted to being "very surprised" by the specific details leaked to the press, including figures regarding a pay rise and a potential release clause. Speaking after Germany’s win over Ghana, he confirmed that while negotiations are ongoing, no signatures have been put to paper yet.

  • Ricken remains calm despite transition.

    Sporting director Lars Ricken said on Tuesday that he found Schlotterbeck's statement understandable and insists the club's current goal is to secure Schlotterbeck's long-term commitment.

    "Nico’s statements are understandable," said Ricken. "We have confirmed neither a breakthrough nor an agreement, so it was rather the recent reporting that surprised us. Our fundamental stance of binding him to BVB long term has not changed. We continue to work on that."

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  • SchlotterbeckGetty Images

    What comes next?

    While the club will continue contract negotiations with the player's representatives, Schlotterbeck will remain focused on helping Dortmund finish the season strongly. They currently sit second in the Bundesliga, nine points behind leaders Bayern Munich. Die Roten next face Stuttgart on Saturday.

Bundesliga
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Borussia Dortmund
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Bayer Leverkusen
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