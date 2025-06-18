Nico Williams, Barcelona are coming for you! Sporting director Deco travels to meet with Athletic Club star to arrange summer transfer and reunite Spain star with Lamine Yamal
Barcelona’s sporting director Deco is reportedly in Ibiza to personally meet Nico Williams and move forward on a potential summer transfer.
- Deco travels to Ibiza for direct talks with Nico’s agent
- The Spanish forward is currently vacationing on the island
- Athletic Club have set a release clause of €58 million