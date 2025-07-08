'Nico Williams' agent wouldn't have fooled me!' - Barcelona criticised over fumbling of winger's transfer as ex-president who signed Diego Maradona and Rivaldo issues warning to Athletic Club over mega extension
Former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart didn't mince his words while speaking about Nico Williams and his agent after the winger stayed put in Bilbao.
- Gaspart launches attack on Barca
- Criticises the club over failing to secure Williams' deal
- Warned the winger of causing dressing room problems