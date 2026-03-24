'A nice ending' - Man City star drops major summer exit hint after Carabao Cup final success

Reflecting on the 2-0 Carabao Cup final victory over Arsenal at Wembley on Sunday, Ake hinted that the trophy win might serve as his final act in a City shirt. When questioned about his plans for the upcoming summer transfer window, the defender provided a telling response.

"I have no idea, but winning the Carabao would certainly be a nice ending," Ake told Algemeen Dagblad while on international duty. "He [Guardiola] said he was super proud of me and that I played a top match. We have been through so much together in the last six years."