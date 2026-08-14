Neymar slams 'negative' Santos fans and tells booing supporters to 'stay home' after Sudamericana comeback victory

Despite masterminding the victory, Neymar was jeered by a section of the home supporters following a misplaced pass, triggering an emotional reaction from the player on the pitch.

Speaking to ESPNafter the match, Neymar vented his frustration at the negative atmosphere in the stands: "What I was saying out there is that we were losing 1-0, and I know the fans have been suffering for many years... but if you're going to keep thinking about that and come to the stadium with a negative mindset, it's better to stay home.

"I told the guy up there: instead of criticising, there's still 60 minutes left to play, support us... encourage us. Then we turn the game around, I come over to get some water, and he's making a heart sign in the stands... it's easy to be a Santos fan like that... Only liking the guy when he's winning."