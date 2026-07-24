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'Mind your own business!' - Santos star Neymar blasts critics after being spotted at poker tournament
Neymar defends poker appearance
Neymar came under fire after attending the BSOP Winter tournament early this week while Santos were preparing for a Copa Sudamericana tie against Universidad Central in Venezuela. The No.10 was left out of the travelling squad having only just returned to training following his post-World Cup break. Taking to social media, the forward insisted his presence at the poker event occurred on an official day off and did not compromise his fitness regime.
- Flickr/Santos FC
Forward mocks vocal detractors
The former Barcelona and PSG star hit back at public criticism while uploading a video of himself preparing for a gym session. He stressed: "I was here getting ready for my second training session, and I remembered that during my day off, a lot of people were talking about me playing poker and all that. But I worked out in the morning; I didn't go to the match because I had just returned to training, and the next day I was already off."
He added a pointed message for those questioning his professional commitment to Peixe: "Anyway, now I'm here getting ready to train, so I want to ask you all: can I train, or are you going to keep nagging too? Go mind your own business!"
Focus turns to fitness
Neymar's explanation reinforced that his involvement at the poker table did not reduce his training workload, given that he still completed a morning gym session. The 34-year-old was rested for the midweek fixture in Venezuela to allow him to build up his fitness levels gradually. Having completed his recovery programme, the forward has now returned to full training under the guidance of manager Cuca.
- O JOGO PHOTO PRESS
Santos prepare Chapecoense clash
Neymar is in line to make his first appearance since the international break when Santos host Chapecoense at the Vila Belmiro in the Campeonato Brasileiro this Saturday, July 25. The veteran forward is fully available after completing every tactical session led by the coaching staff throughout the week.
A home victory is crucial for Peixe to climb the league table, as they currently languish in 15th place with just 21 points from their opening 19 matches.
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