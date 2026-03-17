Benni McCarthy predicts how far Bafana Bafana can go at the World Cup 'Hugo Broos is world class coach, and with Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, how can we go wrong?'

“Listen, I think we can do it, man. We have a world-class coach, the first coach to help us qualify for the AFCON [in a long time], who took us to the semi-final [in 2023] and qualified for the World Cup,” McCarthy said, as per FARPost.

“So, he came with a pedigree [having won AFCON with Cameroon], and he has proven it. So, we have a good team, a world-class coach; Orlando Pirates, and Mamelodi Sundowns as the winning teams fighting for the title [Betway Premiership]. Hopefully, this goes to the wire.

“With those two teams, how can we go wrong? I’m pure South African, and I’m optimistic. A lot of people think I’m sceptical because I’m not the coach of Bafana, but when we don’t have success, it hurts me as much as it hurts every single one of you. We were all born in this country, and we feel it more than anyone else," he concluded.