Former defender believes Orlando Pirates will take inspiration from their DStv Diski Challenge triumph in PSL race – ‘It’s just about finishing the job now’

Orlando Pirates Reserves made history over the weekend after clinching their first-ever DDC title with a commanding 2-0 victory over rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in Soweto.

The triumph saw the young Buccaneers finish the campaign on a record 75 points after an impressive season in which they registered 24 victories.

This clinical performance against their title rivals has sent a message through the entire club structure.

Former left-back Abednego “Tsotsi Number One” Netshiozwi believes this serves as the perfect catalyst for the senior squad.

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Netshiozwi said:

“Pirates are doing well on all fronts and it’s good to see.

"The DDC team led the way by winning the title and the way I see it, the first team is also on course to win the Betway Premiership.

"Those young boys have motivated their big brothers, and they won’t want to disappoint.”