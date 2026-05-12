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Former defender believes Orlando Pirates will take inspiration from their DStv Diski Challenge triumph in PSL race – ‘It’s just about finishing the job now’
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Youth success sets the standard
Orlando Pirates Reserves made history over the weekend after clinching their first-ever DDC title with a commanding 2-0 victory over rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in Soweto.
The triumph saw the young Buccaneers finish the campaign on a record 75 points after an impressive season in which they registered 24 victories.
This clinical performance against their title rivals has sent a message through the entire club structure.
Former left-back Abednego “Tsotsi Number One” Netshiozwi believes this serves as the perfect catalyst for the senior squad.
Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Netshiozwi said:
“Pirates are doing well on all fronts and it’s good to see.
"The DDC team led the way by winning the title and the way I see it, the first team is also on course to win the Betway Premiership.
"Those young boys have motivated their big brothers, and they won’t want to disappoint.”
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Senior side on the brink
The momentum translated immediately to the senior side, who secured a crucial 3-0 victory over Magesi FC at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium later that evening.
The Buccaneers are now just three points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns with a game in hand, having already surpassed last season’s win tally after recording their 20th league victory of the campaign.
The title race is now firmly in their hands as the season reaches its climax.
Netshiozwi insists that Abdeslam Ouaddou’s men have the focus required to see out the remaining fixtures against Durban City and Orbit College FC.
“I don’t see anything stopping them with two matches to go, having done so well throughout the season,” he added.
“It’s just about finishing the job for them now, and they will be crowned as the champions.”
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Sundowns under pressure
While Pirates chase the lead, eyes turn to Mamelodi Sundowns’ clash with TS Galaxy.
Netshiozwi predicted a stumble for the Brazilians, stating:
“I don’t see Sundowns winning against TS Galaxy tonight. I think that game will end in a draw.
"But even if Sundowns win, it’s not like they will score 12 goals or anything like that.
"There will be a surprise in that game. Pirates will still win on goal difference even if the two teams finish on the same number of points.”
The former defender’s confidence stems from the overall upward trajectory of the club this season.
With the reserve league trophy already in the cabinet, the pressure is now on the senior professionals to deliver a historic double for the Soweto giants.
Fans are increasingly optimistic that the long wait for league glory is finally nearing its end.
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What’s next for Pirates?
After a 14-year PSL title drought, there is beacon of hope for the Buccaneers, who are two games away from their ninth Premiership crown.
But nothing is certain, as even the slightest slip up could swing the advantage in Sundowns’ favour.
Pirates will have to win their final two matches and preserve their superior goal difference to top the standings.
The Sea Robbers will host Durban City on May 16, which will be the Soweto giants’ last home match of the season.
Pirates prevailed in the sides’ previous two clashes, home and away.
Bucs’ season-ending game will be on the road, on May 23 against 14th-placed Orbit College, who lost 1-0 in their last meeting with Pirates.