New position suggested for Sipho Mbule as competition for the No. 10 role at Orlando Pirates intensifies 'he can get Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis quickly in the pockets'
Where should Mbule play?
In the January transfer window, more players were signed in order to strengthen the title-chasing Orlando Pirates' playing unit.
One of the positions that was significantly strengthened is No. 10, where Patrick Maswanganyi and Sipho Mbule were the top choices.
However, the signing of Andre De Jong and Relebohile Mofokeng's rise as a dependable playmaker have increased the competition for this hugely important position.
Given the competition, a new position has been suggested for Mbule. Former Pirates winger Lebohang Mokoena believes moving the Bafana Bafana star deeper into the midfield will make him more effective.
'He is more composed there'
“We’ve been talking about the Master Chef’s [Sipho Mbule] position. And a lot of people, maybe not all of them, but a lot of people, and you’re also included, say that I would prefer him in a six position or an eight position," Mokoena told Soccer Beat.
“It is where he’s more involved with the buildup and tries to quickly get the ball to the attackers, who are really quick, you know. He can get [Oswin] Appollis and [Relebohile] Mofokeng very quickly in the pockets. They turn; they face the defenders," he added.
“With the Master Chef, if you have him in that position, he’s more composed. He gets the ball and waits for the team to come. He joins them, then lays off a pass, one of those through passes, you know.
“So, with him coming in the second half, I think he’s going to be a key. He will be a key figure for the team when it comes to game management for Orlando Pirates,” Mokoena concluded.
Ouaddou impressed by Mofokeng as playmaker
There is no debate that Abdeslam Ouaddou is impressed when his players impress wherever they are deployed. Mofokeng's rise might appear a threat to the more experienced Mbule and Patrick Maswanganyi, but to the coach, this will give him some sort of positive headache in terms of selection.
"I've seen quickly that he's somebody who can play in that position because of his awareness, because of his capacity to scan, because of his technical quality, and because he can turn quickly when he receives the ball," Ouaddou said recently while making a comment on Mofoleng's performance as a No. 10.
“I said already the future of football is scanning, and when you are able to decide before you receive the ball, this is the future – the modern footballer. And we are happy to have him in our team."
'Healthy competition'
As the Sea Robbers chase both the Premier Soccer League and the Nedbank Cup glories, competition for the No. 10 roles has been welcomed.
The club's legend, Benedict Vilakazi, has argued that it will incredibly help Pirates in their chase of titles.
“Let me tell you this: everyone in that team who can play that position is on their toes. You talk about Mofokeng; he scored two goals in the past two games," Vilakazi explained.
“You talk about De Jong; he scored a penalty. And you have Tito [Maswanganyi]; he scored with the one-two with [Yanela] Mbuthuma. You talk about Mbule; he scored. So all of these four players are on their toes.
"So you have very healthy competition and team spirit. Everyone who gets that opportunity wants to grab it with both hands.
“For me, it will always give the team an edge. If you wake up in the morning with the decision to play Tito, you know he will score. You make Wake up and play Mofokeng, and he will create and score. De Jong will create and score; Mbule can do that. That is very, very good," the retired midfielder argued.