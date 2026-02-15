New position suggested for Sipho Mbule as competition for the No. 10 role at Orlando Pirates intensifies 'he can get Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis quickly in the pockets'

In the January transfer window, more players were signed in order to strengthen the title-chasing Orlando Pirates' playing unit.

One of the positions that was significantly strengthened is No. 10, where Patrick Maswanganyi and Sipho Mbule were the top choices.

However, the signing of Andre De Jong and Relebohile Mofokeng's rise as a dependable playmaker have increased the competition for this hugely important position.

Given the competition, a new position has been suggested for Mbule. Former Pirates winger Lebohang Mokoena believes moving the Bafana Bafana star deeper into the midfield will make him more effective.