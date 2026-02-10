Orlando Pirates No. 10 battle welcomed as Sipho Mbule, Relebohile Mofokeng & Patrick Maswanganyi tipped to give Bucs edge in PSL and Nedbank Cup races

After elimination from the CAF Champions League, Orlando Pirates were forced to focus only on domestic titles.

The Sea Robbers have already lifted two, the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout trophies, as their eyes are firmly on the Premier Soccer League and the Nedbank Cup.

To succeed on multiple fronts, head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will need to have all his players ready and fit because this will give him a deep pool of selection.

When Mbule was signed from Mamelodi Sundowns, the midfielder added competition to a position that Patrick Maswanganyi had established himself as a top choice.

Relebohile Mofokeng, who can play in various positions in the attacking department, has recently been utilised as a playmaker, a switch that has paid dividends for Pirates in recent matches.

The arrival of Andre De Jong has added another layer of competition for this crucial space.