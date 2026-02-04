Sipho Mbule and Patrick Maswangayi's World Cup hopes could be in tatters as Abdeslam Ouaddou selects his preferred No.10 at Orlando Pirates
Mofokeng on fire in new role
Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng has scooped back-to-back Man of the Match accolades for the Premier Soccer League matches against Magesi FC and AmaZulu.
The two awards have come as the player has been deployed as a playmaker, a role in which he has thrived by scoring and contributing assists.
Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is convinced Mofokeng is best suited as a number 10 rather than a winger.
Mofokeng's positional change explained
Ouaddou feels that Mofokeng's movements are limited when he is playing wide than operating from the middle, where he has more space.
“I’ve seen quickly that he’s somebody who can play in that position because of his awareness, because of his capacity to scan, because of his technical quality, he can turn quickly when he receives the ball," said Ouaddou as per iDiksi Times.
“I said already the future of football is scanning, and when you are able to take a decision before you receive the ball, this is the future – the modern footballer. And we are happy to have him in our team.
“If he can bring you more in that position, why the coach can just put him on the side? Because on the side there is a touchline, it’s like you limit his capacity," added the former Morocco defender.
“Now, he has 360 degrees of possibilities today, on the side he only has 180 degrees because of the touchline.”
Ouaddou's headache solved
Ouaddou started the season with three left wingers in Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi.
The former Fulham centre-back was struggling to fit all three into the same starting line-up or having them share the pitch.
With Appollis and Moremi comfortable switching wings, Mofokeng is now comfortable in the middle of the park, solving what appeared to be a headache for the coach.
What does Mofokeng's new role means for Mbule, De Jong and Maswanganyi?
Mofokeng playing as a number 10 has seen limited game time for Sipho Mbule and Patrick Maswanganyi, while shutting out January signing Andre de Jong from starting.
Mbule and Maswanganyi were all viewed as Themba Zwane's replacement in the Bafana set up by national team coach Hugo Broos.
If Mofokeng continues to shine, that could take the Mbule and Maswanganyi out of the national side if they also continue seeing little game time ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.