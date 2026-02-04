Sipho Mbule and Patrick Maswangayi's World Cup hopes could be in tatters as Abdeslam Ouaddou selects his preferred No.10 at Orlando Pirates

Ouaddou feels that Mofokeng's movements are limited when he is playing wide than operating from the middle, where he has more space.

“I’ve seen quickly that he’s somebody who can play in that position because of his awareness, because of his capacity to scan, because of his technical quality, he can turn quickly when he receives the ball," said Ouaddou as per iDiksi Times.

“I said already the future of football is scanning, and when you are able to take a decision before you receive the ball, this is the future – the modern footballer. And we are happy to have him in our team.

“If he can bring you more in that position, why the coach can just put him on the side? Because on the side there is a touchline, it’s like you limit his capacity," added the former Morocco defender.

“Now, he has 360 degrees of possibilities today, on the side he only has 180 degrees because of the touchline.”