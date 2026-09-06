The story began on 16 May 2026, when Vissing led Japanese side Gamba Osaka against Al-Nassr in the final of the AFC Champions League, held at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The Saudi side boasted a host of the biggest names. Yet the German coach prepared his team perfectly, packing the defence to close the spaces to Al-Alami's players and relying on quick transitions whenever a gap opened up.

Read also: I didn't hear him: a fiery response from Vissing to Postecoglou's statements



The plan worked. Gamba Osaka settled the final in their favour with a single unanswered goal, denying Al-Nassr the continental title. That victory was no passing result in an Asian final. It marked the first chapter in a special relationship taking shape between the Danish coach and the capital's club.