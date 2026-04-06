A new coach for Jesse Lingard & Memphis Depay! Ex-Man Utd duo learn Dorival Junior's replacement as winless run leaves Brazilian side near relegation zone

The decision to part ways was driven by a drastic drop in form. Speaking on the dismissal, football executive Marcelo Paz provided a comprehensive explanation for the change. He stated: "We come to reiterate, out of respect for the press and everyone who follows, the non-continuation of Dorival and his coaching staff. We bring a word of thanks for his effort, the results obtained with the titles that remain marked in the history of the club, however we understand that the work hit the ceiling. It could no longer achieve technical evolution. Nine games without winning is a lot for Corinthians."