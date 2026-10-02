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Neto JuventusGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Neto had stopped: "When Juventus called me I was watching the Davis Cup"

Juventus
N. Neto
Serie A

The Brazilian goalkeeper speaks after returning to Juventus nine years later

Norberto Neto, the Brazilian goalkeeper born in 1989 who has just returned to Juventus to replace the injured Kamil Grabara, spoke to the media on the sidelines of Juventus' friendly against Cremonese today at Continassa. Below are his most significant comments, as reported by TuttoJuve.com:


Juventus' call

"The truth is that, thank God, I was in a situation where I was enjoying my life with my family, where I needed to find time for myself, and I managed to free up some time for myself. The truth is that I received the news while I was watching the Davis Cup in Brazil-Switzerland, and I started thinking again. When there is the chance to return to a place, to a place you know, you definitely need less time to adapt."

  • SPALLETTI

    "I feel good, I had never worked with the manager before. In football now we have people, friends of mine who all know us, everyone comments on you: 'Look, he's like this.' But I'll tell you the truth, it's been a very positive impact, with an awareness and experience that there's no need to talk about. It has really been a very positive impact."


    FROM 'HIS' WINNING JUVENTUS (Neto played for Juventus from 2015 to 2017) TO TODAY'S SIDE:

    "In the end it's about the dynamics, the dynamics of football, the contexts, and in the end you have to work on what the moment is. The teams, the players are really very strong players, with genuinely important ability and quality. From my point of view, results can be achieved that Juventus are used to. The contexts they have gone through during this period are things that happen. In the end everyone wants to win, not just Juventus, but in my opinion really important things can be done."


    WHEN ON THE PITCH?

    "Look, as I said, I am available to help in whatever way they need. This week has been more useful for me to put this workload in, to do a little less, to feel my body, the impact, the travel, the time difference. In my opinion, from Tuesday we are together, integrated with the squad, so that we can prepare for the week. Then the choices are made by the club and the manager, but I am available to help and to be available to all the players here with Italy."



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Serie A
Cagliari crest
Cagliari
CGL
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV