Belga
'At times it felt like ping-pong!' – Nathan Ngoy and Maxim De Cuyper lift lid on wild Turkey clash
Young defensive pair help Belgium secure crucial clean sheet
Belgian defenders Nathan Ngoy and Maxim De Cuyper played vital roles as Belgium earned a hard-fought 3-0 UEFA Nations League win over Turkey in Liege. Goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku sealed the victory, but the defensive unit had to withstand considerable pressure.
The shutout keeps De Rode Duivels second in Group A with six points from three matches.
Ngoy and De Cuyper anchored a backline that dealt with Turkey's high-intensity attacking transitions.
- ANP
Ngoy describes frantic match intensity and praises senior duo
Speaking after the match, Ngoy admitted that the game's chaotic, end-to-end tempo made defensive duties exceptionally demanding. He stressed that team unity was the deciding factor in repelling Turkey's attacks before expressing gratitude for senior leaders De Bruyne and Lukaku.
Ngoy revealed that Lukaku’s clinical goal came as no surprise given his training ground form.
"It was a good match," Ngoy told RTL. "At times it felt like ping-pong, with the ball going everywhere. Defensively, it was quite tough. The key was to stay united. Romelu Lukaku puts them away so well in training too, so his goal certainly comes as no surprise to me. Having players like them in the squad is fantastic."
De Cuyper calls for composure amidst frantic match tempo
De Cuyper echoed Ngoy's sentiments regarding the match's frantic pace, noting that Turkey created several dangerous moments. The young defender acknowledged that Les Diables Rouges could have managed the tempo better during periods of intense pressure.
Despite the back-and-forth nature of the contest, Belgium's defensive resilience held firm.
De Cuyper highlighted the importance of learning from high-intensity international fixtures.
"This was an important match," De Cuyper told Sporza. "It went back and forth a lot. We could have been calmer at times, as there was a lot of intensity. They had their chances as well."
- Beautiful Sports International
Belgian defense looks forward to remaining Group A tests
Ngoy, De Cuyper, and their defensive colleagues depart Liege with elevated confidence after recording a clean sheet against a dangerous Turkish attack. Mark van Bommel's side now prepare for their next group fixtures as they pursue France at the top of Group A.
Turkey remain bottom of the group seeking their first points.
Belgium's emerging defenders target further consolidation in subsequent outings.
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