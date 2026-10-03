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Alvino Hanafi

'At times it felt like ping-pong!' – Nathan Ngoy and Maxim De Cuyper lift lid on wild Turkey clash

Belgium
UEFA Nations League A
N. Ngoy
M. De Cuyper

Belgian defenders Nathan Ngoy and Maxim De Cuyper reflected on a frantic 3-0 Nations League victory against Turkey. The pair described the intense, end-to-end match as feeling like "ping-pong" while praising the impact of veteran stars Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku.

  • Young defensive pair help Belgium secure crucial clean sheet

    Belgian defenders Nathan Ngoy and Maxim De Cuyper played vital roles as Belgium earned a hard-fought 3-0 UEFA Nations League win over Turkey in Liege. Goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku sealed the victory, but the defensive unit had to withstand considerable pressure.

    The shutout keeps De Rode Duivels second in Group A with six points from three matches.

    Ngoy and De Cuyper anchored a backline that dealt with Turkey's high-intensity attacking transitions.

  • imago-sport-1084062184.jpgANP

    Ngoy describes frantic match intensity and praises senior duo

    Speaking after the match, Ngoy admitted that the game's chaotic, end-to-end tempo made defensive duties exceptionally demanding. He stressed that team unity was the deciding factor in repelling Turkey's attacks before expressing gratitude for senior leaders De Bruyne and Lukaku.

    Ngoy revealed that Lukaku’s clinical goal came as no surprise given his training ground form.

    "It was a good match," Ngoy told RTL. "At times it felt like ping-pong, with the ball going everywhere. Defensively, it was quite tough. The key was to stay united. Romelu Lukaku puts them away so well in training too, so his goal certainly comes as no surprise to me. Having players like them in the squad is fantastic."

  • De Cuyper calls for composure amidst frantic match tempo

    De Cuyper echoed Ngoy's sentiments regarding the match's frantic pace, noting that Turkey created several dangerous moments. The young defender acknowledged that Les Diables Rouges could have managed the tempo better during periods of intense pressure.

    Despite the back-and-forth nature of the contest, Belgium's defensive resilience held firm.

    De Cuyper highlighted the importance of learning from high-intensity international fixtures.

    "This was an important match," De Cuyper told Sporza. "It went back and forth a lot. We could have been calmer at times, as there was a lot of intensity. They had their chances as well."

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  • imago-sport-1084074583.jpgBeautiful Sports International

    Belgian defense looks forward to remaining Group A tests

    Ngoy, De Cuyper, and their defensive colleagues depart Liege with elevated confidence after recording a clean sheet against a dangerous Turkish attack. Mark van Bommel's side now prepare for their next group fixtures as they pursue France at the top of Group A.

    Turkey remain bottom of the group seeking their first points.

    Belgium's emerging defenders target further consolidation in subsequent outings.

UEFA Nations League A
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France
FRA
Belgium crest
Belgium
BEL