Nasreddine Nabi needs to break his Soweto Derby duck against a rampant Orlando Pirates - What Kaizer Chiefs coach needs to do to mastermind Bucs' downfall

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi is under the spotlight as he returns to the bench in the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

Part of the fabrics that make up the Soweto Derby is the fanfare around the bragging rights. The Buccaneers and Amakhosi renew their rivalry this Saturday at the FNB Stadium, and this comes as a big test for Nabi, as this is his maiden Derby.

A clash between Chiefs and Pirates is never just another game. The stakes are always sky-high, with bragging rights hanging in the balance and the chance for coaches to showcase their tactical brilliance. Nabi will be under the microscope, facing a Pirates team led by Jose Riveiro, whose calm demeanor and tactical ingenuity have made him a fan favorite among the Happy People. For Nabi, Riveiro’s success is something to admire - and perhaps even envy.

As Chiefs prepare for this high-stakes encounter, GOAL breaks down the key elements that Nabi must focus on to ensure he’s ready for his biggest challenge as Amakhosi’s head coach.

