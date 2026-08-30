Anguissa did not shine in midfield either, to put it mildly. He looked slow and awkward, in other words unrecognisable, quite apart from the crucial defensive error at 1-2. Surrounded by Fabregas' passers, Lobotka too often ran and passed to no effect, though he still led the final assault with determination. McTominay could not shake off the midfield's lacklustre display either, while Politano sacrificed himself going forward and tracking back without ever managing to make an impact. Noa Lang looked livelier on the other side, at least at the start. Hojlund was not yet fully involved, but he did not waste the chances he had. So much so that he crafted and finished the splendid low strike for the temporary 1-1.







