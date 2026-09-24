Good news is starting to come out of Castelvolturno for Napoli and Massimiliano Allegri. The Livorno-born manager, who has faced criticism and rumours later denied about a possible departure, is still dealing with an injury list that refuses to clear. The long break should help bring back at least some of the long-term absentees, and today brought confirmation that Scott McTominay has started his recovery programme.
Napoli, McTominay is back: when he could return to action
The statement
Napoli confirmed today in their report on the day's training session that the Scottish midfielder has returned to action after the heart operation he underwent.
"The Azzurri continued training during the international break. The group took part in a morning session, carrying out strength work in the gym and a series of changes of direction on the pitch. Scott McTominay returned to the SSC Napoli Training Center and completed an individual session in the gym"
When can he return
Today's first step was obviously important, but the coming days will matter even more as the medical and fitness staff assess the player's physical response and, above all, his post-operation condition.
With that in mind, Napoli have not set a fixed deadline for his return and, although there is hope of seeing him back on the pitch on 10 October after the international break against Frosinone, his availability still has to be confirmed. Everything will depend on the next few sessions as they work out when and how he can start training on the pitch again.
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