Napoli have two clear needs: sell as much as possible, and do it well, while committing to a youth-focused policy. President Aurelio De Laurentiis has asked Giovanni Manna to build an ambitious squad while keeping the accounts in order. Centre-back has now become a priority after it became clear that Alessandro Buongiorno will have to be sidelined for a few months. Federico Gatti is a profile highly appreciated by Massimiliano Allegri, but far less so by the fanbase and the club. That is why Tiago Gabriel is rapidly climbing the list and has now moved to the top.
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Napoli, Manna make their move: talks underway with Lecce for Tiago Gabriel, a favourite of Allegri
Ready for Napoli
Tiago Gabriel made 37 appearances in the last league campaign, scoring two goals. He also clocked 3,220 minutes on the pitch, wearing Lecce's shirt with the kind of character that helped secure a survival bid which had looked very complicated on paper. Napoli's scouts have no doubts: the Portuguese defender is ready for the big step up, he is ready for Napoli. A view also shared by Max Allegri who had spotted him last season when he was on the AC Milan bench.
How much does it cost
Two factors work in Gabriel's favour: he was born in 2004, so there's still plenty of room for him to develop. On top of that, as far as the Serie A squad list is concerned, he is classed as "under", so he would not take up an additional slot. That makes it three, given he recently entrusted his interests to Jorge Mendes, one of the agents who can boast the best relations with president Aurelio De Laurentiis. Lecce value Tiago Gabriel at €25 million, but recent contacts with Napoli have centred on a package worth €20 million plus bonuses. It is now up to Napoli to decide whether to press ahead.
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