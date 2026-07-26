Napoli have two clear needs: sell as much as possible, and sell well, while backing youth. President Aurelio De Laurentiis has asked Giovanni Manna to build an ambitious squad while keeping the books balanced. A centre-back is now a priority after it emerged that Alessandro Buongiorno will have to remain out for a few months. Federico Gatti is a profile highly appreciated by Massimiliano Allegri, less so by the fans and the club. That is why Tiago Gabriel is rapidly climbing the list and has now moved to the top.
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Napoli, Manna make their move: talks under way with Lecce for Tiago Gabriel, a player Allegri is keen on
Ready for Napoli
Tiago Gabriel made 37 appearances last season, scoring two goals. He also clocked 3,220 minutes in the Lecce shirt, showing the kind of character that helped the club pull off what looked on paper like a very complicated task: survival. Napoli’s scouts have no doubts: the Portuguese defender is ready for the big step up, he is ready for Napoli. A view also shared by Max Allegri who had spotted him last season when he was in the Milan dugout.
How much does it cost
Two factors work in Gabriel's favour: he was born in 2004 and still has room to develop. As for the Serie A squad list issue, he is classed as an "under", so he would not take up any additional spots. There is a third too, because he recently put his interests in the hands of Jorge Mendes, one of the agents with the strongest ties to president Aurelio De Laurentiis. Lecce value Tiago Gabriel at EUR25 million, but recent contacts with Napoli have centred on a package worth EUR20 million plus bonuses. Napoli must now decide whether to press ahead.
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