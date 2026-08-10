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Luca Marianucci 2025Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Napoli, injury for Marianucci: high-grade collateral ligament tear

SSC Napoli
L. Marianucci

Napoli player’s condition

Napoli said in an official statement: "Following the contusion-distortion trauma suffered during the friendly against Celta Vigo, Luca Marianucci underwent instrumental tests at Pineta Grande Hospital, which revealed a high-grade injury to the medial collateral ligament of his left knee".

  • Under Massimiliano Allegri, the Azzurri continued training at the Patini stadium in Castel di Sangro. The squad split into two groups for gym work and a series of drills focused on changes of direction. They will hold their second session of the day in the afternoon.

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