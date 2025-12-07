Napoli eye West Ham ace as potential alternative to Man Utd's Kobbie Mainoo as Antonio Conte's side eye midfield reinforcements

Conte did reinforce his midfield despite winning the Serie A title last season, as they secured the blockbuster signing of Manchester City legend De Bruyne on a free transfer. The Belgian midfielder started the season well and had adjusted to the conditions quickly; however, he suffered a terrible injury during the club's 3-1 win over Inter in October. After undergoing tests and scans, it was revealed that the midfielder had sustained a high-grade tear of the biceps femoris in his right thigh.

The timeline for recovery stretches into late February or early March, effectively ruling the Belgian out of the rest of Napoli’s 2025-26 campaign. It’s an injury with worrying precedents as De Bruyne underwent surgery on the same muscle in 2023 and missed a large part of last season for City. The recurrence not only put his season in jeopardy but also forced Napoli to rethink their creative structure.

Amid the injury crisis, Conte wants to sign a new midfielder and has put West Ham's Soungoutou Magassa in his shortlist, alongside out-of-favour United midfielder Mainoo.