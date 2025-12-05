Getty
'Always ask me the same thing!' - Ruben Amorim losing patience with Kobbie Mainoo questions as he admits not even AFCON absences will help forgotten midfielder get back into Man Utd team
Mainoo snubbed again by Amorim
United wasted a huge opportunity to move into the Premier League's top five when they drew 1-1 at home to struggling West Ham, conceding an 83rd-minute equaliser by Soungoutou Magassa after Diogo Dalot had given them a second-half lead. Amorim used all five of his substitutions in a bid to win the game but did not turn to Mainoo, who has played a grand total of 171 minutes in the league this season spread across nine appearances off the bench.
And when it was suggested by a journalist in the post-match press conference that Amorim could have brought on Mainoo to boost United's attack, the coach laughed. Mainoo was seen as the club's future central midfielder for many years when he broke into the team under Erik ten Hag in November 2023, delivering an outstanding performance on his debut at Everton.
He locked down his place in the starting XI and scored the winning goal in the FA Cup final against Manchester City. Mainoo also played a big role in England's run to the final of Euro 2024, playing in all but one match and starting all of the knockout games. But he has barely featured this season, with Amorim sticking with the midfield pairing of Casemiro and Bruno in 12 of the 14 matches and starting Manuel Ugarte in the two games the Brazilian has missed.
Amorim: I know you love Mainoo but...
Amorim told a press conference: "Of course, I understand. My job is to answer but I am trying to answer always the same thing. And you ask me always the same thing. I understand what you are saying. You love Kobbie. He starts for England, but that doesn’t mean I need to put Kobbie when I feel I shouldn’t put Kobbie.
"I see it. I see it and I just want to win, I just put the players, I don’t look who it is, I don’t care about that, I just try to put the best players on the pitch. You have Ugarte that played two games, one of them, Case was out. Bruno is always fit, he’s the guy that is doing his position so maybe it has to do with that."
AFCON absences won't necessarily help Mainoo
United will lose Bryan Mbeumo, Noussair Mazraoui and Amad Diallo for around a month due to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations which begins later in December. The trio will have to report for Cameroon, hosts Morocco and the Ivory Coast respectively on Monday December 15, the day United are due to host Bournemouth. They could be involved in the tournament until the final on January 18.
Although none of the players play in midfield, their absences in theory open up more opportunities for Mainoo to play, especially if Amorim decides to put Bruno Fernandes further forward into the attack while Mbeumo is away. But Amorim was not prepared to make any predictions about whether Mainoo would get a bigger role in the team during the AFCON.
"I don’t know, I don’t know," he said. "It’s the same question. I don’t know what is going to happen. It depends. If I see in the training it is the best thing, I will put it. That is the only way I know how to respond to that."
Despite using Mainoo so little, Amorim has said that he will not allow the midfielder or another out of favour player such as Joshua Zirkzee to leave the club in the January transfer window.
United need to take winless Wolves seriously
Having failed to beat 18th-placed West Ham, United play bottom side Wolves next. Rob Edwards' side have lost 12 of their 14 games and are still yet to taste victory. But Amorim said their luck can change at any moment and that United need to be wary despite their dismal record and the fact they have failed to score in their last five games.
The United coach said: "Everything can happen and that [Wolves not winning a game] will change. There is no team in the history of the Premier League that didn’t win one game. It can be any game. So we need to try to improve, rest the players, work really well and prepare a tough match because with us it’s always a tough match."
