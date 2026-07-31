Real Madrid have wrapped up their fifth signing of the summer, moving quickly and shrewdly to land young Spanish forward Carlos Espi from Levante on a long-term deal that runs for five seasons until 30 June 2031.

This wasn't a spur-of-the-moment capture. It followed months of close monitoring of a promising talent who has grown into one of the simplest and most precise classic attacking options in Spanish football. So who is the young "giant" that Jose Mourinho has decided to gamble on?

Espi arrives at a moment that says plenty about the club's ambitions for their attack. He is the model of the traditional forward, a striker who thrives inside the box, a profile that has become rare in the modern game.

Still at the very start of his career, Espi caught the eye of Real Madrid's scouts through his physical build and his attacking instincts. They see him as a forward project, one capable of developing into a key option up front over the coming years.