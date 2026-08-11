Mourinho opens the black box: the war with Barcelona and the dressing-room spy

The documentary also revisited the famous feud between Mourinho and Casillas. It erupted after the Real Madrid goalkeeper called Barcelona captain Xavi Hernandez to try and ease the tension between the two camps, with the bad blood from El Clasico bleeding into the Spanish national team setup.

Casillas found himself caught in the middle. He captained both Real Madrid and Spain at the same time, and the clash of loyalties left him deeply uncomfortable. "You were facing your teammates who were your enemies on the football pitch, and then they become your teammates with the national team. I didn't like to see that and I told the coach so," he said.

Mourinho saw it completely differently. For him, keeping the rivalry white-hot was non-negotiable as long as the two clubs chased the same silverware.

"I told them: this is the Barcelona and Real Madrid clash. When you go to the national team you can kiss each other, but not now. This is war. There are things I don't accept and will never accept. And when someone doesn't respect me, it turns into a problem," he said.

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