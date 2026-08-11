Mourinho opens the black box: the war with Barcelona and the dressing-room spy

The documentary also revisited one of the period's most explosive incidents: information leaking from inside the dressing room to the media.
Mourinho wanted total control over anything relating to the team. Then one of his line-ups leaked, and the Portuguese coach reacted furiously.
Casillas recalled the scene inside the dressing room, saying: "He lost his temper. He came in and started hurling all kinds of insults at us, and told us everything. He said we were the ones responsible for what was happening."
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According to the former Real Madrid captain, Mourinho went even further, hitting a bottle and slamming his office door shut.
These incidents matter beyond nostalgia for a controversial era. Mourinho's words carry fresh weight now that he has returned to lead Real Madrid. Once again he faces a squad packed with big names, and once again he must manage the stars, the leadership hierarchy and the clashing personalities in the dressing room. The task looks strikingly similar to the one he handled during his first spell.
His previous experience made one thing clear. He still believes in imposing control and discipline, and in never loosening his grip on the team.
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