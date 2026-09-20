Hansi Flick must put Barcelona's sweeping run on hold for three weeks. His side sit top of La Liga with a record set of results, and now he can only hope the "FIFA virus" spares his players during the international break, above all Raphinha, who is at the peak of his form as the squad scatter to their national teams.

Diego Simeone, by contrast, breathes a sigh of relief after Atletico Madrid's win over Real Madrid. Jose Mourinho seethes. He faces twenty-one days of crisis and controversy inside the royal club following the 2-1 derby defeat that has weakened his standing.

Much of the blame falls on one call: substituting Vinicius Junior at a critical moment, just as the match turned into a difficult and complicated task, according to the Catalan newspaper "Sport".

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