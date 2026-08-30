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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Mourinho: defeat will come, and this player shone despite being "unloved"

Real Madrid vs Malaga
Real Madrid
Malaga
LaLiga
J. Mourinho
E. Camavinga
Spain

Malaga's complaints about the officiating do not warrant a response, and Bellingham is magnificent

Jose Mourinho hailed Real Madrid's 4-0 demolition of Malaga in the third round of La Liga, singling out several of his players for praise.

Marca newspaper carried the Portuguese's comments. "It was a goal for us to keep a clean sheet and work well," he said. "We cannot always attack fiercely, because sometimes the opponent pushes forward, and we have to defend well."

Rotation is the plan, and Mourinho made no secret of it. "That is my aim," he continued. "I told the players that I would make many changes before the Real Sociedad match. I want to field players who have the same quality as the others. It is a matter of the coach's choice, not that there is a player with more or less quality, because everyone has quality."

The fans went home happy, but their manager wanted more. "It is important that the fans enjoyed it, but if people have a vision of what top-level football means, then they should also enjoy the second half," he noted.

Defending, he insisted, is part of the show. "We saw a team working well defensively, and we saw Vinicius Junior lose the ball then track back to defend and win it back," he stressed.

Goals alone do not tell the full story for Mourinho. "Football is not only about enjoying the beauty of goals," he pointed out. "You cannot score 121 goals in a single season unless you have top-class players in attack."

Ten goals in three matches is a healthy return, and he expects the tight wins to matter just as much. "We have already scored 10 goals in 3 matches, but we will win one of the matches 1-0, and we will come out just as happy," he added.

Malaga grumbled about the officiating. Mourinho brushed it aside: "It does not deserve comment."

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

  • Real Madrid v Malaga CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    We must remain calm about Diomandé

    On Huijsen's level, he commented: "I've spoken to him, and I really like that a centre-back has quality in dealing with the ball and can play passes between the lines, but for me, the most important thing is his strength, his decisiveness, his self-confidence, and his ability to win one-on-one duels. He has developed a great deal. He was dominant and decisive, and this is the version I want."

    Turning to Bellingham's brilliance, he explained: "He is very demanding of himself, and of others too. I didn't want him to defend almost like a second left-back. He is an incredible player."

    Mourinho noted: "But today, a player who doesn't get much love put in a superb performance, and that's Camavinga."

    Asked about the harmony between Mbappé, Vinícius and Bellingham, he commented: "Good players always want to play together, because they have the same speed of thought and the same quality, and they must always be in tune with one another."

    He stressed: "It was being said that the coach doesn't want the three players, but what I say is that I always want the best."

    On Diomande, he explained: "How much did we pay for him? Usually when a player costs this much money, he is expected to arrive and deliver an outstanding performance from the start, but he is very young, and we have to stay calm. He is performing very well, but step by step."

    Mourinho concluded: "A bad spell will come, an injury to an important player will come, your criticisms will come, and defeat will come. All of it will come, because these things always happen. At that point, we have to draw out all the strength of the team we are building, and in those moments we must be balanced and not allow a negative period to have an impact on the entire season."

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