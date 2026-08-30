Mourinho: defeat will come, and this player shone despite being "unloved"

Jose Mourinho hailed Real Madrid's 4-0 demolition of Malaga in the third round of La Liga, singling out several of his players for praise.

Marca newspaper carried the Portuguese's comments. "It was a goal for us to keep a clean sheet and work well," he said. "We cannot always attack fiercely, because sometimes the opponent pushes forward, and we have to defend well."

Rotation is the plan, and Mourinho made no secret of it. "That is my aim," he continued. "I told the players that I would make many changes before the Real Sociedad match. I want to field players who have the same quality as the others. It is a matter of the coach's choice, not that there is a player with more or less quality, because everyone has quality."

The fans went home happy, but their manager wanted more. "It is important that the fans enjoyed it, but if people have a vision of what top-level football means, then they should also enjoy the second half," he noted.

Defending, he insisted, is part of the show. "We saw a team working well defensively, and we saw Vinicius Junior lose the ball then track back to defend and win it back," he stressed.

Goals alone do not tell the full story for Mourinho. "Football is not only about enjoying the beauty of goals," he pointed out. "You cannot score 121 goals in a single season unless you have top-class players in attack."

Ten goals in three matches is a healthy return, and he expects the tight wins to matter just as much. "We have already scored 10 goals in 3 matches, but we will win one of the matches 1-0, and we will come out just as happy," he added.

Malaga grumbled about the officiating. Mourinho brushed it aside: "It does not deserve comment."

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