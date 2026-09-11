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Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Mourinho: "Against Inter we could have scored eight goals, why don't they say that?"

Inter
Real Madrid
Champions League

The Portuguese defends Vinicius and Mbappé from criticism

At the press conference ahead of the match against Rayo Vallecano, José Mourinho, manager of Real Madrid, defended Vinicius JR and Kylian Mbappé from the criticism they received after the 2-1 win against Inter in the Champions League, a game in which the Brazilian and the Frenchman missed numerous chances to add to the score. Mou replied with a Portuguese proverb: "Criticism of Vini and Mbappé? That criticism is like stones thrown at trees that bear fruit".

  • Mourinho explained his point of view like this: "Kylian is right: a player who scores 40 goals a season is not a problem for the team. There are different types of people, those who understand and those who do not understand; the latter know it is not in their interest to talk about positive things. I saw Kylian track back when we were down to 10 men to help Cucurella. I really appreciate that kind of behaviour. Then those same people do not say that we defended well or that we could have scored eight goals. There will be boring matches in which teams do not take risks and they finish 0-0. Inter could have scored four goals, but we could have scored eight. Why do they not say it? Are they not happy that we won? The staff are very happy. We suffered and lost together against Betis. We have this feeling and this commitment to work for Real Madrid. We will do everything possible to make people happy".

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LaLiga
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Real Madrid
RMA
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Rayo Vallecano
RAY
Serie A
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Inter
INT
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Udinese
UDI