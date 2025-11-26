Motaung backs Hugo Broos' selection criteria despite constant Kaizer Chiefs snub as Bafana Bafana coach's 'formula has worked' ahead of 2025 AFCON

Kaizer Chiefs have battled to have their players cement their places in the Bafana Bafana squad since Hugo Broos took charge.

Even those who arrive at Naturena as established internationals often lose their national team spots soon after joining Amakhosi.

That also touches on non-South Africans and defender Inacio Miguel is one example, having fallen out of the Angola squad following his move to Chiefs, while Glody Lilepo is struggling to return to the DR Congo setup.

Now, four players, Mduduzi Shabalala and goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, as well as full-backs Bradley Cross and Thabiso Monyane, have been named in the Bafana preliminary squad for the 2025 AFCON finals.

Their inclusion offers Chiefs a rare opportunity to re-establish a strong presence in the national setup, but it remains to be seen whether any of them will make Broos’ final 23-man selection.

Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr has shared his thoughts on the recent Bafana call-ups.