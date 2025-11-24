Four Kaizer Chiefs players including captain Brandon Petersen in Bafana Bafana's preliminary 2025 AFCON squad as Orlando Pirates dominate

Many South African players, especially in the Premier Soccer League, have been pushing for a slot in the Bafana Bafana team ahead of two critical competitions.

Hugo Broos' men are preparing for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), to be staged in Morocco from December 21 to January 18.

In 2026, South Africa will be playing in the FIFA World Cup that will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The Belgian has now confirmed his preliminary 55-man squad for the continental biennial competition that will be played in the next couple of weeks. It was not going to be easy for the veteran coach to make

As expected, Orlando Pirates have the lion's share followed by Mamelodi Sundowns, with Kaizer Chiefs, who have been overlooked severally, producing Brandon Petersen, Thabiso Monyane, Bradley Cross, and Mduduzi Shabalala.