Four Kaizer Chiefs players including captain Brandon Petersen in Bafana Bafana's preliminary 2025 AFCON squad as Orlando Pirates dominate
- Backpage
Broos test!
Many South African players, especially in the Premier Soccer League, have been pushing for a slot in the Bafana Bafana team ahead of two critical competitions.
Hugo Broos' men are preparing for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), to be staged in Morocco from December 21 to January 18.
In 2026, South Africa will be playing in the FIFA World Cup that will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
The Belgian has now confirmed his preliminary 55-man squad for the continental biennial competition that will be played in the next couple of weeks. It was not going to be easy for the veteran coach to make
As expected, Orlando Pirates have the lion's share followed by Mamelodi Sundowns, with Kaizer Chiefs, who have been overlooked severally, producing Brandon Petersen, Thabiso Monyane, Bradley Cross, and Mduduzi Shabalala.
- Backpagepix
Surprise inclusions
A few could have predicted the inclusion of Usuthu custodian Darren Johnson, Durban City defender Fezile Ngcaba and the Amajita star Tylon Smith, who plays for Queens Park Rangers.
TS Galaxy midfielder Siphesihle Maduna, his compatriot from Stellenbosch, who have not been at their best, Mthetheleli Mthiyanie, have also been put in the preliminary pool.
In the recent past, Elias Mokwana of Saudi Arabia's outfit Al Hazem had not been considered, but is now in the party as well as Shandre Campbell of Club Brugge.
Have a look at the full squad
These are the players Broos has decided to consider in his preliminary team.
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Ricardo Goss – Siwele FC, Sipho Chaine – Orlando Pirates FC, Renaldo Leaner – Sekhukhune FC, Darren Johnson – AmaZulu FC, Brandon Petersen – Kaizer Chiefs FC
Defenders: Ime Okon – Hannover 96 (Germany), Samukelo Kabini – Molde FK (Norway), Khuliso Mudau – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Fezile Ngcaba – Durban City FC, Thabang Matuludi – Polokwane City FC, Thabo Moloisane – Stellenbosch FC, Khululmani Ndamane – TS Galaxy FC, Mbekezeli Mbokazi – Orlando Pirates FC, Aubrey Modiba – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Keegan Allan – Amazulu FC, Vuyo Letlapa – Sekhukhune FC, Nkosinathi Sibisi – Orlando Pirates FC, Malibongwe Khoza – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Siyabonga Ngezana – FCSB (Romania), Thapelo Morena – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Thabiso Monyane – Orlando Pirates FC, Tylon Smith – Queens Park Rangers (England), Fawaaz Basadien – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Bradley Cross – Kaizer Chiefs FC
Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Luke Le Roux – Portsmouth FC (England), Bathusi Aubaas – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Thalente Mbatha – Orlando Pirates FC, Siphesihle Mkhize – Sekhukhune FC, Siphesihle Maduna – TS Galaxy FC, Ndamomelo Maphangule – Polokwane City FC, Sphephelo Sithole – CD Tondela (Portugal), Masindi Nematjajela – Orlando Pirates FC, Mthetheleli Mthiyane – Stellenbosch FC, Themba Zwane – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Lyle Foster – Burnley FC (England), Puso Dithejane – TS Galaxy FC, Bongokuhle Hlongwane – Minnesota SC (USA), Tshepang Moremi – Orlando Pirates FC, Mihlali Mayambela – Aris Limassol (Cyprus), Ashley Cupido – Stellenbosch FC
Forwards: Evidence Makgopa – Orlando Pirates FC, Sipho Mbule – Orlando Pirates FC, Keletso Makgalwa – Sekhukhune FC, Shandre Campbell – Club Brugge (Belgium), Relebohile Mofokeng – Orlando Pirates FC, Elias Mokwama – Al Hazem (Saudi Arabia), Oswin Appollis – Orlando Pirates FC, Kamogelo Sebelebele – Orlando Pirates FC, Patrick Maswanganyi – Orlando Pirates FC, Iqraam Rayners – Mamelodi Sundowns FC, Mduduzi Shabalala – Kaizer Chiefs FC, Mohau Nkota – Al Ettifaq (Saudi Arabia)
- Backpage
Players with minimal chances despite being included
Despite a wide range of players, Broos will likely stick to the players he has been using in the recent assignments.
It gives little or no chance at all to some of those included in this list. As Broos said during the recent FIFA international break, he has an idea of who he will take with him to Morocco.
“I think for now, 75% or 80% of the squad I know, it’s already in my head, and then the rest we will see what happens in the next month,” he told the media.
“I think before 8 December, I will announce the final squad for the trip to AFCON.
“I will announce the final 23-man squad during the first week of December, but I believe it will not be easy,” Broos added.
“Some decisions, when you see the squad now and you see who is not there; [Relebohile] Mofokeng is not there now, [Siyabonga] Ngezana is not there, and a few others are not there.
“So, I have to make choices, and those choices will be made the moment I have to make them.
“It was easier two years ago when we were going to AFCON in Ivory Coast; I didn’t have those problems, but it’s my job, and it will be difficult on some occasions to choose between A and B, then choices have to be made, and we will do it," Broos concluded.