Pitso Mosimane, Esteghlal, October 2024Esteghlal
Seth Willis

Mosimane opens up after three consecutive defeats with Esteghlal - 'I only had five training sessions'

P. MosimaneEsteghlalSouth AfricaEsteghlal vs Mes RafsanjanMes Rafsanjan1. Division

The former South Africa tactician has explained why his impact has not yet been felt at his new team.

  • Mosimane has been at Esteghlal for a few weeks
  • He has suffered three defeats in three matches
  • South African explains the defeats
