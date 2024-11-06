Mosimane opens up after three consecutive defeats with Esteghlal - 'I only had five training sessions'

EsteghlalSeth WillisMosimane opens up after three consecutive defeats with Esteghlal - 'I only had five training sessions'P. MosimaneEsteghlalSouth AfricaEsteghlal vs Mes RafsanjanMes Rafsanjan1. DivisionThe former South Africa tactician has explained why his impact has not yet been felt at his new team.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMosimane has been at Esteghlal for a few weeksHe has suffered three defeats in three matchesSouth African explains the defeatsFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below