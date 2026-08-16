Moretto - Suzuki to Aston Villa, deal done

Over the last few hours, the Villans have moved to capitalise on the collapse of the Zion Suzuki deal between Parma and Paris Saint Germain, after they failed to agree on his management over the coming years, including a possible loan to Juventus, and have put a new offer to the Emilians worth 30 million plus 5 million in bonuses. It is now close to being accepted, and that is where Juventus have started to hope again for Dibu.