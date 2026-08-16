Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
cm suzuki psg
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Moretto - Suzuki to Aston Villa, deal done

Z. Suzuki
Transfers
Aston Villa
Parma Calcio 1913

The Japanese goalkeeper one step away from Aston Villa


"Deal done for Zion Suzuki at Aston Villa." That's what Matteo Moretto wrote on X. Aston Villa have now completed the signing of Parma's Japanese goalkeeper, a move that also brings Dibu Emiliano Martinez closer to a transfer to Juventus.

  • Over the last few hours, the Villans have moved to capitalise on the collapse of the Zion Suzuki deal between Parma and Paris Saint Germain, after they failed to agree on his management over the coming years, including a possible loan to Juventus, and have put a new offer to the Emilians worth 30 million plus 5 million in bonuses. It is now close to being accepted, and that is where Juventus have started to hope again for Dibu.

    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Serie A
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
Cagliari crest
Cagliari
CGL
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL